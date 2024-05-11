Gomber did not factor into the decision Friday against the Rangers, allowing two runs (one earned) on five hits and two walks over 6.2 innings. He struck out five.

Gomber turned in his second straight quality start Friday night, managing to lower his season ERA to 3.43 in the process. The Rockies lefty has been surprisingly productive at Coors Field this season, pitching to the tune of a 3.14 ERA, 1.22 WHIP and 20:10 K:BB over 28.2 innings. Gomber is scheduled to face the Padres on the road in his next start.