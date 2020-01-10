Play

Estevez and the Rockies agreed to terms on a one-year, $1.08 million deal Friday, avoiding arbitration, freelance baseball writer Robert Murray reports.

Estevez's solid 3.75 ERA in 72 innings last season looks even better considering he calls Coors Field home. He struck out 26.3 percent of opposing batters while walking 7.5 percent.

