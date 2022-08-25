The Rockies reinstated Kuhl (hip) from the 15-day injured list Thursday.
For their upcoming four-game series with the Mets, the Rockies have confirmed their starting pitchers for each contest except Friday's, so that's presumably when Kuhl will slot back into the rotation after a three-week absence due to a right hip strain. The right-hander shouldn't face any major restrictions with his pitch count this weekend after covering five scoreless innings and striking out six in his lone rehab start with Triple-A Albuquerque on Aug. 20.