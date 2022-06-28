Kuhl (5-5) earned the win over the Dodgers on Monday, pitching a complete-game shutout during which he allowed three hits and no walks while striking out five.

Kuhl had been struggling entering the contest -- he'd allowed 11 earned runs and nine walks over his previous three starts covering 14.1 innings -- but baseball can be an unpredictable sport, and the right-hander emphasized that fact with his shutout against one of the league's best offenses. It was the first shutout of Kuhl's career, and he became the first pitcher in six years to accomplish the feat against the Dodgers, per Fabian Ardaya of The Athletic. The veteran has had an up-and-down campaign, but his 3.49 ERA and 1.31 WHIP are currently career-best marks. He's a shaky option in fantasy, however, given his home field and career-low 17.5 percent strikeout rate.