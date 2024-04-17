Blackmon is absent from the lineup for Wednesday game versus the Phillies.
He'll take a seat as the Phillies send left-hander Cristopher Sanchez to the bump. The Rockies have a team off day Thursday, so Blackmon will get a couple days of rest.
