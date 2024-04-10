Share Video

Blackmon is absent from the lineup for Wednesday's game versus the Diamondbacks.

The Rockies and Diamondbacks are concluding their series with a day game and Arizona is also starting left-hander Tommy Henry, so it makes for an opportune time for Blackmon to get a breather. Michael Toglia will start in right field and Kris Bryant will serve as the Rockies' designated hitter while Blackmon sits.

