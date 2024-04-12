Blackmon is out of the lineup for Friday's game against the Blue Jays.
Blackmon's days off usually coincide with Colorado going up against a left-handed starter, but he's sitting Friday while righty Kevin Gausman takes the mound for Toronto. Michael Toglia will start in right field and bat eighth.
