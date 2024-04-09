Blackmon went 2-for-4 with a solo home run, a triple, a walk and two runs scored in Monday's win over the Diamondbacks.

Blackmon led off the home half of the first inning with a triple and scored the game's first run shortly after. He then added an insurance run with his solo shot in the eighth. The veteran outfielder is off to a great start, slashing .325/.372/.575 with six extra-base knocks through 10 games. Blackmon was 1-for-12 over his previous three games since his last multi-hit effort April 3.