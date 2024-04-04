Blackmon went 3-for-5 with a double, a run and two RBI in Wednesday's loss to the Cubs.

Blackmon helped ignite Colorado's offense from the top of the lineup, logging his second straight three-hit game out of the leadoff spot. The veteran outfielder has looked rejuvenated to begin the campaign, slashing .417/.440/.625 with five RBI through six games. He's yet to go deep but has four extra-base hits among his 10 overall knocks, and -- perhaps most impressively -- he's yet to strike out across 24 plate appearances.