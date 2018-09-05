Rockies' Charlie Blackmon: Three-hit night with stolen bag
Blackmon went 3-for-5 with a run and a stolen base in Tuesday's win over the visiting Giants.
Blackmon slashed three singles and swiped his 12th bag of the year Tuesday, securing his third straight multi-hit game and his third stolen base in his last four games. The run also gives Blackmon 100 on the year, which leads the NL, and marks his third consecutive season of 100-plus runs scored. The outfielder is hitting .284/.351/.477 with 23 home runs and 57 RBI this year.
