Bard (forearm) was activated from the injured list Monday, Luke Zahlmann of The Denver Gazette reports.

Bard landed on the injured list earlier this month, but he will rejoin Colorado's bullpen just a couple days after he was first eligible to do so. He was tagged for 13 runs -- eight earned -- in 4.0 innings over his last five appearances with the Rockies, so it seems unlikely he will join the late-inning mix, even with fellow reliever Justin Lawrence tending to an ankle injury.