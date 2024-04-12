Bard (knee) will undergo right flexor tendon surgery and miss the rest of the 2024 season, Thomas Harding of MLB.com reports.

Bard started the season on the 15-day injured list while rehabbing from a cleanup procedure on his left knee in mid-February. The surgery on his right elbow will put Bard on the shelf for the rest of the season, and it could be his last year with the Rockies as the 38-year-old is a free agent in 2025. Justin Lawrence and Tyler Kinley will presumably continue as the main closers for Colorado.