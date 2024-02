Bard did not need to have the meniscus repaired as initially expected during his arthroscopic left knee surgery Wednesday, Thomas Harding of MLB.com reports.

He merely had a cleanup performed instead, which has shortened his timetable to return from 5-to-7 weeks down to four weeks. A stint on the injured list still seems likely for Bard, but it might now be a relatively short one. Once healthy, the 38-year-old could eventually be in the mix for saves in Colorado's bullpen.