Bard (elbow) is back with the team, rehabbing in Denver when the Rockies have homestands, Patrick Saunders of The Denver Post reports.

Bard is out for the remainder of the 2024 season while he recovers from right flexor tendon surgery, but the 38-year-old wants to make a comeback in 2025. After some self-reflection, Bard came to the conclusion that he wants to see if he's "got it next spring." The former closer for Colorado will be a free agent after this season and it's currently unclear when exactly he'll be able to return to the mound in a full capacity.