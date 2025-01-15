Bard (elbow) plans to start throwing off a mound in early February and hopes to be ready to pitch in games early in the season, Rob Bradford of WEEI.com reports.

Bard underwent right flexor tendon surgery in April and is currently a free agent. The 39-year-old wants to continue his career, though, and hopes to sign with a team by April after proving his health, with the goal of being game-ready not long after that. Bard wasn't all that successful when he last pitched in 2023, holding a 4.56 ERA and 47:49 K:BB over 49.1 innings with the Rockies. However, he had a 1.79 ERA and 69:25 K:BB across 60.1 frames in 2023 and should be able to land at least a minor-league contract for 2025, provided his arm bounces back OK from surgery.