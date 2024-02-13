Bard (forearm) is undergoing meniscus surgery on his left knee Tuesday and is expected to begin the regular season on the injured list, Patrick Saunders of The Denver Postreports.

Bard finished 2023 on the injured list with a flexor strain in his right forearm and will begin 2024 in the same fashion after he suffered a torn meniscus. The 38-year-old had a 4.56 ERA and 47:49 K:BB in 49.1 innings last season and was expected to compete for the closer role during spring training. A 5-to-7 week recovery timeline means he likely won't be game ready until April.