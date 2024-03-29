The Rockies placed Bard (knee) on the 15-day injured list Thursday.

Bard missed the entirety of spring training after undergoing a cleanup procedure on his left knee in mid-February. According to MLB.com, Bard also received platelet-rich plasma injections for his forearm in the offseason, but working his way back from the knee procedure seems to be the veteran reliever's chief concern at this juncture. Bard had been scheduled to resume throwing bullpen sessions this week, and he could be ready to face hitters at some point in the first or second week of April before heading out on a rehab assignment. Heading into spring training, Bard was expected to factor into the Rockies' unsettled closer picture, but Justin Lawrence and Tyler Kinley now look to be the top candidates for saves out of the Colorado bullpen.