Bard allowed one hit and two walks while striking out one across 0.2 innings Friday against the Royals.

Bard entered the game in the ninth inning with the Rockies up 7-2, marking his first appearance in the ninth inning with a lead this season. He retired two of the first three batters he faced but was forced to exit the game with the bases loaded. Justin Lawrence recorded the final out of the game to tally the save. Though Pierce Johnson has struggled in the closer role, Bard has walked 13 batters across 16.1 innings for the campaign and is unlikely to see consistent save chances in the near future.