Montero went 1-for-3 with a solo home run in Thursday's loss to the Dodgers.

Montero produced the only run for the Rockies in the contest with a fifth-inning solo shot off future Hall of Famer Clayton Kershaw. The long ball was a much-needed lift in a rough August so far for the infielder, as he came into Thursday batting just 3-for-29 with 15 strikeouts through seven games. Montero's woes weren't entirely solved despite the homer -- he struck out in each of his other two at-bats.