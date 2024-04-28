Triple-A Albuquerque placed Hollowell on its 7-day injured list April 13 with an unspecified injury.

Hollowell made four relief appearances for Albuquerque and gave up seven earned runs over 2.1 innings before being shut down with the injury. The 26-year-old reliever retains a spot on the Rockies' 40-man roster, but he'll stay on the minor-league IL for now.