Hollowell earned a save in Game 1 of Saturday's doubleheader against the Giants, allowing two runs on two hits and one walk while striking out two batters over 2.2 innings.

Hollowell took over with one out and two runners on base with Colorado leading 7-3 in the seventh. He induced an inning-ending double play, and the Rockies opted to ride him the rest of the way rather than call upon other bullpen arms with the nightcap looming. Hollowell surrendered a run in the eighth and another in the ninth but had a nice cushion to work with and cruised to his first career save. He's posted a 25:15 K:BB over 26.2 frames and has been used as more of a low-leverage option this season, so it's unlikely that he sees many more save chances down the stretch.