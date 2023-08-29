Colorado recalled Hollowell from Triple-A Albuquerque on Tuesday.
Hollowell has struggled to a 6.46 ERA through 15.1 innings of relief this season at the major-league level. The 25-year-old right-hander figures to be used in a mop-up role as he returns to the Rockies' bullpen.
More News
-
Rockies' Gavin Hollowell: Optioned to Triple-A•
-
Rockies' Gavin Hollowell: Recalled from Triple-A•
-
Rockies' Gavin Hollowell: Optioned back to Triple-A•
-
Rockies' Gavin Hollowell: Recalled from Triple-A•
-
Rockies' Gavin Hollowell: Returns from minor-league IL•
-
Rockies' Gavin Hollowell: Shut down with forearm tightness•