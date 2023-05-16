Castro went 3-for-4 with a double, three RBI and one run scored in Monday's win over Cincinnati.

Castro knocked an RBI single and came around the score in the first inning. He then gave Colorado a lead with his two-run double in the seventh. Castro entered Monday with a .238 average this month and picked up his first multi-hit game since April 30. He's now slashing .254/.278/.313 with 12 RBI in 25 games.