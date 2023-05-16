Castro went 3-for-4 with a double, three RBI and one run scored in Monday's win over Cincinnati.
Castro knocked an RBI single and came around the score in the first inning. He then gave Colorado a lead with his two-run double in the seventh. Castro entered Monday with a .238 average this month and picked up his first multi-hit game since April 30. He's now slashing .254/.278/.313 with 12 RBI in 25 games.
More News
-
Rockies' Harold Castro: Out against lefty•
-
Rockies' Harold Castro: Rests against lefty•
-
Rockies' Harold Castro: Taking over second base job•
-
Rockies' Harold Castro: Takes seat for series finale•
-
Rockies' Harold Castro: Draws Opening Day start•
-
Rockies' Harold Castro: Contract selected from Triple-A•