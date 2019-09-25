Desmond went 2-for-3 with a two-run homer in an extra-inning victory over the Giants on Tuesday.

Desmond cranked a 419-foot shot to center field in the fourth inning before being lifted for a pinch hitter in the eighth frame of the 16-inning affair. The 34-year-old continues to be a decent source of homers (19) and RBI (64) but has experienced a sharp decline in the stolen base department this season, swiping only three bags after reaching double digits in steals during each of the previous nine campaigns.