Rockies' Ian Desmond: Belts 19th homer
Desmond went 2-for-3 with a two-run homer in an extra-inning victory over the Giants on Tuesday.
Desmond cranked a 419-foot shot to center field in the fourth inning before being lifted for a pinch hitter in the eighth frame of the 16-inning affair. The 34-year-old continues to be a decent source of homers (19) and RBI (64) but has experienced a sharp decline in the stolen base department this season, swiping only three bags after reaching double digits in steals during each of the previous nine campaigns.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Early third base rankings for 2020
In the juiced ball era, every position is deep. But none is as deep as third base, where revealing...
-
Waivers: Hampson comes through
Turns out Jose Ramirez's injury wasn't a season-ender after all. Is he worth a gamble for the...
-
Week 27 Preview: Sleeper hitters
The final week of the regular season presents many unknowns. But Scott White says it's best...
-
Week 27 Preview: Two-start pitchers
In the final week of the regular season, probable pitchers are mere suggestions. Scott White...
-
Week 27 Fantasy baseball rankings
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Early second base rankings for 2020
Second base offers its share of high-end hitters, but its depth will largely depend on the...