Desmond went 2-for-3 with a two-run homer in an extra-inning victory over the Giants on Tuesday.

Desmond cranked a 419-foot shot to center field in the fourth inning before being lifted for a pinch hitter in the eighth frame of the 16-inning affair. The 34-year-old continues to be a decent source of homers (19) and RBI (64) but has experienced a sharp decline in the stolen base department this season, swiping only three bags after reaching double digits in steals during each of the previous nine campaigns.

More News
Our Latest Stories