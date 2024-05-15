Cave will start in right field and bat sixth in Wednesday's game against the Padres, Luke Zahlmann of The Denver Gazette reports.

Cave will start in right field for the Rockies' third straight matchup with a right-handed starting pitcher and looks to have supplanted Sean Bouchard as the primary option at that position. Despite the uptick in playing time, Cave will likely soon be headed for a reserve role with Kris Bryant (back) trending toward a return from the 10-day injured list as soon as this weekend.