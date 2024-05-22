Cave is out of the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Athletics.

Though he'll hit the bench Wednesday against right-hander Mitch Spence, the lefty-hitting Cave could still be included in the lineup versus righties more often than not, at least until Nolan Jones (back) returns from the injured list. Cave looked to be at risk of losing out on playing time when Kris Bryant was activated Tuesday, but Cave started in right field in the Rockies' series-opening loss and went 1-for-4 to extend his hitting streak to seven games. Rather than Cave, Elehuris Montero has been the main loser thus far since Bryant's return, as Montero has sat out twice in a row.