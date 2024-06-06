Cave went 1-for-4 with two strikeouts Wednesday against the Reds.

Cave drew a start in his second consecutive game Wednesday, and he should have the chance to see his playing time tick up in the short term with both Kris Bryant (ribs) and Sean Bouchard (ankle) sidelined. Cave has had limited power production, though he's hit a respectable .247 and has tallied 11 runs scored in 92 plate appearances for the season. Even if his playing time ticks up in the short term, he will likely return to being a bench bat as soon as Nolan Jones (knee) can return.