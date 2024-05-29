Cave is out of the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Guardians.

Even with fellow outfielder Jordan Beck (hand) landing on the injured list Sunday, Cave has seen his opportunities take a hit. The lefty-hitting Cave will hit the bench for a fourth straight game Wednesday, with two absences coming against lefties and two coming versus right-handed pitchers. Sean Bouchard has started in all four of those contests and appears to be the preferred option at the corner-outfield spot opposite Charlie Blackmon.