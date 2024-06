Cave was carted off the field during the Rockies' pre-game batting practice after being hit in the side of the head by a line drive, Patrick Saunders of The Denver Post reports.

Cave was stationed in right field as the Rockies took BP. Trainers were seen applying pressure to the outfielder's head before he was carted off the field. Cave was slated to bat eighth and play right field but was scratched after the incident. The severity of the injury isn't yet known.