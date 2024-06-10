Cave will start in left field and bat seventh in Monday's game against the Twins, Luke Zahlmann of The Denver Gazette reports.

Cave will nab his seventh consecutive start in the Colorado outfield, despite going 2-for-16 with five walks in the first six of those contests. Though he's benefited from extra opportunities with Kris Bryant (ribs) and Sean Bouchard (ankle) recently joining Jordan Beck (hand) and Nolan Jones (knee) on the injured list, Cave is a prime candidate to lose out on a regular lineup spot in the near future with Jones' return seemingly imminent.