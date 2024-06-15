Cave received four stitches after being hit in the head by a line drive during pregame batting practice Friday, Patrick Lyons of JustBaseball.com reports.

Although Cave had to be carted off the field following the incident, he said after Friday's game that he felt fine and that there isn't any reason to suspect he might have suffered a concussion. It's possible the Rockies keep the 31-year-old outfielder sidelined for another game or two just to be safe, but a trip to the injured list doesn't seem likely. Cave has slashed .238/.302/.305 with seven RBI through 116 plate appearances on the season.