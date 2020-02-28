Rockies' Jake McGee: Likely impacted by new rule
McGee is likely to be affected by the new three-batter minimum after allowing a .326/.390/.663 slash line to right-handed hitters in 2019, PurpleRow.com reports.
McGee wasn't exclusively utilized as a left-handed specialist last year and the new rule likely will keep in that way, but his struggles against righties figure to present issues for manager Bud Black. The veteran southpaw is under contract for $9.5 million in 2020 and has a $9 million vesting option for 2021, and he'll likely a strong spring training to have a chance of seeing any high-leverage work early on.
