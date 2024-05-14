Beeks walked three batters in a scoreless and hitless inning to earn the save in Monday's 5-4 win over the Padres.

Beeks has earned a save in four of his last five appearances, including three saves in the last four days. The southpaw has permitted multiple baserunners in back-to-back games, but he continues to dance around trouble. Beeks has four saves, one hold, a 2.21 ERA and a 1.18 WHIP over 20.1 innings this season. He's also sporting a 14:11 K:BB, which casts serious doubt on how long he'll be able to find success in high-leverage situations. Justin Lawrence, who doesn't have a save in May, worked a two-inning assignment and picked up a hold Monday.