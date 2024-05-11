Beeks picked up the save Friday against Texas. He pitched a clean inning without a strikeout.

Beeks only required nine total pitches to retire the bottom of the Rangers order for his second save. Justin Lawrence, the typical Rockies closer, was used in a high-leverage seventh inning against the top of the order, opening the save opportunity for Beeks. However, the left-handed Beeks may be the second choice for saves in Colorado as he's been dependable, tossing a 2.45 ERA with 14:8 K:BB over 18.1 innings.