Beeks allowed a run on two hits and struck out one over two-thirds of an inning to take a blown save versus the Athletics on Thursday.

Beeks gave up a game-tying solo home run to Daz Cameron in the ninth inning. This was Beeks' second straight blown save, and it appears his high-wire act of allowing multiple baserunners in five straight contests is starting to come back to haunt him. On the year, Beeks has a 2.74 ERA, but a 1.35 WHIP and a 17:12 K:BB through 23 innings suggest he's been lucky to attain that level of run prevention. He's held the closer job for the Rockies for much of May, but that could come to an end if he doesn't right the ship quickly.