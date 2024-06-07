Beeks picked up five outs for the Rockies in Thursday's 3-2 win over the Cardinals, striking out two while allowing no hits or walks between the eighth and ninth innings.

This was a major improvement vs. Beeks' outing Wednesday, when he allowed five earned runs in a blown save in the loss to the Reds, an outing where nothing was going right for the left-hander. The negative news for Thursday, however, is that the Rockies brought in the opposite-handed Tyler Kinley to get the save, as the latter picked up the final out of the game for his third save of the season. Beeks does lead the Rockies with six saves, and the team's closing situation remains as muddled as it has at any point this season. Five different players have saves for a team that's won only 22 games all season.