Beeks allowed two runs on three hits over one inning to earn the save in Wednesday's 6-5 win over the Reds.

Victor Vodnik gave up a solo home run to lead off the ninth inning, creating a save situation. Beeks entered the contest and had trouble getting things under control, but he ultimately had enough runway to work with. Over his last seven appearances, Beeks has given up nine runs (eight earned) with a 5:1 K:BB over 7.2 innings, converting three of his five save chances in that span. He's at nine saves, five holds and six blown saves this season while pitching to a 4.40 ERA, 1.31 WHIP and 34:17 K:BB through 45 innings overall. With a weak bullpen and a bottom-five record in the majors, save chances are likely to be limited for Colorado, and the team's committee approach makes it tough to roster any of its high-leverage options.