Beeks allowed one hit across 1.2 scoreless innings to earn a hold Tuesday against the Twins.

Beeks entered the game in the seventh inning with the Rockies hanging onto a two-run lead. He allowed only an infield single to turn in his third consecutive scoreless appearance. However, Beeks appears to have ceded the closer role to Tyler Kinely, as Kinley has picked up each of the last three saves for Colorado.