Beeks struck out two without allowing a baserunner across a scoreless inning to earn a hold Saturday against the Cardinals.

Beeks entered the game in the eighth inning for the second consecutive game, this time clearly in a setup role. He had served as the Rockies' closer for a month prior to allowing five earned runs Wednesday, though he had a disastrous 6.92 ERA and 1.92 WHIP across 13 games in that span. Save chances will likely continue to rotate through members of the team's bullpen, though it appears Tyler Kinley is first in line for the time being.