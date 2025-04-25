Beeks underwent x-rays on his forearm which came back negative, Steve Gilbert of MLB.com reports.

Beeks was removed from Thursday's loss to the Rays but is not expected to miss any time. That's obviously good news for the Diamondbacks, who are dealing with a couple of issues in the bullpen. That includes an elbow injury to A.J. Puk -- a recent report from Nick Piecoro of the Arizona Republic suggests a lengthy absence -- and Justin Martinez experiencing fatigue. Beeks has not allowed a run over the last 12.1 innings and sports a 0.60 ERA through 15 innings overall.