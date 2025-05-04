Beeks picked up the save in Sunday's 11-9 extra-inning win at Philadelphia, allowing one unearned run on two hits and no walks over an inning with no strikeouts.

After Shelby Miller coughed up a two-run lead in the ninth, Beeks was called upon in the 10th inning and bagged his first save since Sept. 11, 2024. The Arizona southpaw allowed the automatic runner to score but secured the victory on 20 total pitches. With Justin Martinez (shoulder) and A.J. Puk (elbow) on the injured list, Miller had looked like the presumptive closer; however, given Beeks' steady performance over 18.2 innings with a 1.93 ERA and 17:6 K:BB, he may garner additional save opportunities.