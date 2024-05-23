Beeks allowed one earned run on two hits and a walk to blow the save Wednesday against the Athletics.

Beeks was tasked with protecting a one-run lead and retired two of the first three batters he faced. However, he went on to allow the next two hitters to reach base, blowing his first save since taking over as the Rockies' closer. Beeks has allowed only two earned runs in seven innings since stepping into ninth-inning duties, but his 1.57 WHIP and 6:4 K:BB in that span are more indicative of his future success.