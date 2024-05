Beeks allowed a run on two hits while striking out two and earning a save over Cleveland on Monday.

Beeks closed out the 8-6 win despite giving up a run for the fourth straight appearance. During that span, his ERA has jumped from 2.11 to 3.20 through 25.1 frames. It was the first time he converted a save since May 13 and he's now five for eight in save chances this season. Beeks is seemingly still the main option to close games for Colorado, though his job is far from secure.