Beeks struck out two over 1.1 perfect innings to earn the save in Friday's 4-1 win over the Dodgers.

Beeks faced runners on the corners with two outs in the eighth inning after relieving Victor Vodnik, and he was able to strike out Freddie Freeman. Beeks stayed in for the ninth and kept his line clean to earn his second save in three outings. He allowed a run in four straight appearances from May 22-27, allowing Tyler Kinley to work his way into the closer conversation, but Beeks is still in the mix as well. He leads the Rockies with six saves and has added a 2.93 ERA, 1.27 WHIP and 23:13 K:BB over 27.2 innings this season.