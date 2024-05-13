Beeks allowed two hits in a scoreless inning to earn the save in Sunday's 3-1 win over the Rangers. He did not strike out or walk a batter.

Beeks erased the first hit by inducing a double play, and he was able to finish the outing without too much danger. Unlike his save Friday, Beeks appeared to be the first option for closing -- Justin Lawrence hadn't pitched since Friday and was not used Saturday or earlier in Sunday's game. Through 19.1 innings this season, Beeks has a 2.33 ERA, 1.09 WHIP and 14:8 K:BB with three saves, a blown save, one hold and a 2-2 record. The southpaw's lack of dominance makes him an outlier in terms of a closer profile, but it looks like he'll get his chances anyway in the Rockies' committee situation after starting the year well.