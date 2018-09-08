Rockies' Jon Gray: Walks five in short start

Gray allowed two runs on four hits in four innings Friday against the Dodgers, walking five and striking out four in a no-decision.

Gray issued a season-high five walks and had his shortest outing in 10 starts (he went four innings in San Francisco on June 28). The 26-year-old has 12 quality starts and a 4.69 ERA on the year while ranking 10th in the NL with 168 strikeouts. Gray hasn't lost a game in his last 13 starts, going 5-0 with a 3.76 ERA in that span. His next start will be a matchup against the Diamondbacks at home.