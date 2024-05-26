Beck has been diagnosed with a fractured left hand, Patrick Saunders of The Denver Post reports.

Beck made a terrific diving catch in left field to rob Nick Castellanos of a hit in the first inning of Saturday's loss to the Phillies, but he suffered a significant injury on the play. It's not clear at this point whether he will need surgery or how long he might be sidelined, but certainly Beck is headed to the injured list. Beck has slashed just .190/.198/.316 with a 30:1 K:BB in his first 23 games with the Rockies.