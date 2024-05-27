Beck is scheduled to undergo surgery on his left hand Wednesday, Thomas Harding of MLB.com reports.
Beck suffered a broken fourth metacarpal in his left hand Saturday, and he will need to go under the knife to repair the fracture. A return timetable has not been offered up by the team, but Beck figures to miss extended time as a result of the injury. While his big-league career didn't get off to a great start, Beck has positioned himself among the team's top prospects with his performance at the upper levels of the minors. He should get another long look when healthy.
