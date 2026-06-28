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Rockies' Jordan Beck: Activated and optioned

By RotoWire Staff
1 min read
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The Rockies reinstated Beck (hamstring) from the 10-day injured list Sunday and optioned him to Triple-A Albuquerque.

Beck is healthy again after completing a five-game rehab assignment at Albuquerque, but with no room for him in their crowded outfield, the Rockies will keep the 25-year-old in the minors. Before being shelved May 18 due to a left hamstring strain, Beck contributed a .183/.227/.305 slash line with one home run and two stolen bases over 88 plate appearances while mostly serving as a short-side platoon player.

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