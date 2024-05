The Rockies placed Beck on the 10-day injured list Sunday due to a fractured left hand.

Beck sustained the injury in the first inning of Saturday's 8-4 loss to the Phillies when he made a diving catch in left field. Beck was slashing .173/.182/.307 with two home runs and eight RBI while striking out 29 times across 75 at-bats in May. Colorado recalled Sean Bouchard from Triple-A Albuquerque in a corresponding move.